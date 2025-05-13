KXI: Consumer Staples Dashboard For May

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • This article provides a top-down analysis of the consumer staples sector, focusing on value, quality, and momentum metrics for industry evaluation.
  • The sector is currently undervalued by about 9% based on my metrics, with the household products industry being the most undervalued and tobacco the most overvalued.
  • iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF offers international exposure with a higher expense ratio and lower historical return than XLP.
  • Four stocks cheaper than their peers in May.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Walmart store interior in Portland, Oregon, USA

artran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This monthly article reports industry metrics in the consumer staples sector, aiming at a top-down analysis based on value, quality and momentum. It may also help analyze sector ETFs such as Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.99K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO. MO. PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KXI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on KXI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KXI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News