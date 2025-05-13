Microsoft: Phenomenal Q3 Bounce-Back Makes It The Best-Performing Mag 7 Stock In 2025
Summary
- Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings showcased a 35% constant currency growth in Azure, driven by AI workloads, surpassing Amazon’s AWS growth rate.
- Despite higher valuation multiples, MSFT’s price premium is justified by its superior top and bottom line growth compared to GOOG and AMZN.
- Microsoft’s increased capex investments have significantly boosted revenue growth, positioning Azure to potentially overtake AWS in market share by decade’s end.
- Investing in MSFT now, even at a premium, offers future growth at a cheaper price, capturing 2030 earnings and revenues at attractive multiples.
