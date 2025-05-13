The April CPI Report Is Out: Let's Go Into The Details And What Contributed To It

May 13, 2025 11:15 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Leon Laake
964 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The April CPI report shows lower-than-expected inflation, with headline CPI at +0.2% M/M and +2.3% Y/Y, marking the smallest increase since February 2021.
  • Core CPI remains high at +2.8% Y/Y, indicating persistent underlying inflation, especially in Core Services, which contributed 2.19% to the overall Y/Y inflation.
  • Energy prices dropped significantly, contributing negatively to inflation, but this trend may reverse due to potential U.S.-China trade deals and rising oil prices.
  • Essentials like Housing and Personal Care Products continue to rise, suggesting the lower CPI report may not significantly improve consumer conditions despite a drop in food prices.

Woman shopping at a supermarket and checking her receipt

Hispanolistic

Introduction

Just a few minutes ago, the April CPI was reported, coming in lower than expected, with the CPI growing as follows:

  • +0.2% M/M (0.3% expected, -0.1% prior)
  • +2.3% Y/Y (+2.4% expected, +2.4% prior).

Core CPI came

This article was written by

Leon Laake
964 Followers
I am a 25-year-old securities specialist working in private banking in Germany, with a longstanding interest in investing. My ability to analyze stocks has been honed through extensive research and the pursuit of several degrees, the titles of which do not translate well into English.My investment strategy primarily revolves around generating income from dividends or options trading. Additionally, I allocate a smaller portion of my portfolio to investing in small, highly disruptive companies to enhance overall performance. Outside of my banking and investment endeavors, I own a businesses which is an online shop catering to videographers, photographers, and production studios by providing essential equipment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
NDX--
NASDAQ 100-Index
DJI--
Dow Jones Industrial Average Index
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News