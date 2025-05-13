MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Besen - IR Manager

Tanner Powell - CEO

Ted McNulty - President

Greg Hunt - CFO

Howard Widra - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Melissa Weddle - JPMorgan

Paul Johnson - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Earnings Conference Call for the period ended March 31, 2025, for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. The call will be opened for a question-and-session following the speakers prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Elizabeth Besen, Investor Relations Manager for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation.

Elizabeth Besen

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. Speaking on today's call are Tanner Powell, Chief Executive Officer; Ted McNulty, President; and Greg Hunt, Chief Financial Officer. Howard Widra, Executive Chairman is on the call and available for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I'd like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note, that they are the property of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form is strictly prohibited. Information about the audio replay of this call is available in our press release.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosures in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call and webcast may include forward-looking statements. You should refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for risks that apply to our business and that may adversely affect any forward-looking statements we make. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements or