Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Caroline Paul - Associate Director, IR
Ying Huang - Chief Executive Officer
Jessie Yeung - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Mythili Koneru - Chief Medical Officer
Guowei Fang - President, R&D
Alan Bash - President, CARVYKTI
Conference Call Participants
Gena Wang - Barclays
Jessica Fye - JPMorgan
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Kostas Biliouris - BMO Capital
Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI
Leonid Timashev - RBC
James Shin - Deutsche Bank
Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainright
Jeet Mukherjee - BTIG
Ashwani Verma - UBS
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Legend Biotech’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Caroline Paul, Associate Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Caroline Paul
Good morning. This is Caroline Paul, Associate Director of Investor Relations at Legend Biotech. Thank you for joining our conference call today to review our first quarter of 2025 performance. Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on our IR website at legendbiotech.com.
Joining me on today's call are Ying Huang, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Alan Bash, the company’s President of CARVYKTI; and Jessie Yeung, the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A. We have our President of R&D Guowei Fang; and Chief Medical Officer, Mythili Koneru, joining the Q&A session.
During today's
- Read more current LEGN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts