For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund (MUTF:AVEGX) was -1.65%, compared to the S&P 500® Index which returned -4.27%. The returns for the Ave Maria Growth Fund compared to its benchmark
Ave Maria Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund was -1.65%, compared to the S&P 500 Index which returned -4.27%.
- In the first quarter, top contributors to return included O’Reilly Automotive, HEICO Corporation, Roper Technologies, Mastercard and Expand Energy.
- Our goal remains to purchase shares of exceptional companies at attractive prices with the expectation of earning favorable returns over the long run.
