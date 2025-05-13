The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has ebbed and flowed over the past several months, but since early April, it has mounted a strong comeback. After bottoming out early last month, the stock has surged over 24%, reigniting momentum across the subdued
Chips Rebooted: SMH Surges On Trade Truce, Bullish Setup Signals More Upside
Summary
- VanEck Semiconductor ETF has surged 24% since early April, driven by positive momentum in the semiconductor sector and favorable U.S.-China trade developments.
- SMH offers concentrated exposure to 25 top U.S.-listed chip companies, with heavyweights Nvidia, TSM, and Broadcom comprising over 40% of the portfolio.
- Despite its recent gains, SMH trades at a high valuation of 35 times forward earnings, reflecting its growth potential but also limited margin for error.
- The 90-day U.S.-China tariff rollback presents a strong near-term catalyst, though the ETF's heavy tilt toward Nvidia and TSM adds volatility and speculative risk.
