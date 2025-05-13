Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BEEP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Casey Kotary - Investor Relations

Manuel Chavez - Chief Executive Officer

Stephanie Hogue - President

Conference Call Participants

John Massocca - B. Riley

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Mobile Infrastructure Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Casey Kotary, Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead.

Casey Kotary

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to review Mobile’s first quarter 2025 performance. With us today from Mobile are Manuel Chavez, CEO; and Stephanie Hogue, President. In a moment, we will hear management’s statements about the company’s results of operations as of the first quarter of 2025.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends and business or financial results. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and maybe affected by the risks Mobile has identified in today’s press release and those identified in its filings with the SEC, including Mobile’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Mobile assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call. Today’s discussion also contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that Mobile believes provides useful information to its investors. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP results. Mobile’s earnings release and the most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q provide a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a list of reasons