Hercules Capital: A Strong BDC Investment Pick (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Hercules Capital is a top BDC choice for passive income investors, offering solid dividends supplemented by non-base distributions and strong credit quality.
- The BDC focuses on the technology sector, with a portfolio value of $3.9 billion and a low non-accrual ratio of 0.5%.
- Despite a premium valuation, Hercules Capital's consistent performance, high net investment income, and supplemental dividends justify its 'Strong Buy' rating.
- HTGC's 11% dividend yield and robust credit profile make it a compelling investment, even with potential risks from lower interest rates and market corrections.
