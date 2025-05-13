NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) JPMorgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) JPMorgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 8:50 AM ET

Kurt Sievers - Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Sotomayor - President

Bill Betts - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Palmer - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Alright. Good morning. Why don't we go ahead and get started, and welcome to JPMorgan's 53rd Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. I'm very pleased to have the NXP semiconductor team here with us today.

Kurt Sievers, Chief Executive Officer; Rafael Sotomayor, President, and who will assume the role of CEO in late October, as Kurt has recently announced his retirement. Of course, we have Bill Betts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And here in the front, we have Jeff Palmer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, all here with us this morning. So, gentlemen, thank you for joining us this morning. And Kurt, thank you very much for all the support over the years.

Yes. Maybe, that is a great place to start, Kurt, is maybe you can kick us off with reflecting on your 30-year career at NXP, last five years as CEO, your views on the significant and positive transformation of the Company under your leadership, and maybe Rafael a brief overview of yourself, the 10 years thus far at NXP, and then we'll go ahead and kick off the Q&A.

Kurt Sievers

Yes. Thanks, Harlan, and thanks for having us. Good morning, everybody. Well, a long journey. It's 30 years. When I started 30 years ago, we were a division of Philips Electronics. We took it private in 2006. We IPO-ed the Company in 2010, 15 years ago. And since that moment, I've been