Exchange Income Corporation (EIFZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Pyle - Chief Executive Officer

Rich Wowryk - Chief Financial Officer

Jake Trainor - Chief Executive Officer, PAL Group of Companies

Travis Muhr - Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Amr Ezzat - Ventum Capital Markets

Konark Gupta - ScotiaCapital Bank

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities

Tim James - TD Cowen

Razi Hasan - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Exchange Income Corporation's Conference Call to discuss the Financial Results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025. The corporation's results, including the MD&A and financial statements, were issued on May 12, 2025, and are currently available via the company's website or SEDAR+.

Before turning the call over to management, listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, please consult the quarterly and annual MD&A, the Risk Factors section of the annual Information Form and EIC's other filings with Canadian securities regulators. Except as required by Canadian securities law, EIC does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made. Listeners are also reminded that today's call is being recorded and broadcast live