Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Lance Allega - SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
Kevin Plank - President and CEO
Dave Bergman - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jay Sole - UBS
Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets
Sam Poser - Williams Trading
Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas
Peter McGoldrick - Stifel
Krista Jiranek - TD Cowen
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lance Allega, Senior Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Lance Allega
Good morning, and welcome to Under Armour's fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay. Joining us on this morning's call are Under Armour’s President and CEO, Kevin Plank; and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Bergman.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour management's current views as of May 13th, 2025. These statements may include projections about our future performance and are not guarantees of future results. Actual results may differ materially due to several risks and uncertainties, which are described in this morning's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
Today's discussion may also reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful insight into our underlying business trend. When applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP counterparts can be found in this morning's press release and
- Read more current UAA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts