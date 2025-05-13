Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Rick McTaggart - CEO

David Sasnett - CFO

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors LLC

Rick McTaggart

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Our services segment revenue and operating income declined in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the year earlier due to completion of two major design-build projects in the second quarter of last year. However, we did see improved performance in all three other business segments, particularly retail and manufacturing.

Retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflected much higher sales volumes compared to a year earlier due to population growth and increased business activity within our service area. Manufacturing revenues and operating income increased by about 10% and 44%, respectively, compared to a year earlier due to higher production activity and a higher margin product mix.

Revenue and gross profit