Mastercard Incorporated (MA) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Tien-tsin Huang – JPMorgan

Conference Call Participants

Sachin Mehra – Chief Financial Officer

Tien-tsin Huang

All right, great. Thanks, everyone, for joining. My name is Tien-tsin Huang. I follow the payments and IT services sector and super excited to have Mastercard back with us. With us from Mastercard we have Sachin Mehra, the CFO. I was just saying, Sachin, time moves. I remember when he started was 2019 as CFO.

Sachin Mehra

Right.

Tien-tsin Huang

After joining Mastercard in 2010, I interacted with Sachin a lot around B2B and corporate payments and learned a ton from him. And I got to say, he's also a UVA MBA grad. So go who's on that, Sachin. But great to see you. You're a warrior for being here. Hope you're good from a health perspective.

Sachin Mehra

I'm great. Thanks Tien-tsin. Thank you for having me here.

Tien-tsin Huang

No, of course. So we'll go through a few questions that we've gathered from the audience, if that's okay, and if there's time, we'll take questions at the end, Sachin, again, but thank you for being here. It means a lot to me. So let's kick it off with the obligatory macro questions and give us a sense of what you're seeing on the ground with respect to consumer spending and the macro. I know there is a lot of leading indicators that investors ask us about, so I'd love to hear from you what you track and what you're doing. If you see something change, how can the firm pivot right to meet the financial targets that you've set?

Sachin Mehra

Okay, great. Well, good morning, everyone. And again, Tien-tsin, thank you for having me here. Look, I mean, from a macro