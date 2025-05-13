Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Conference Call May 13, 2025 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Hsu - Chairman & CEO

Nelson Urdaneta - CFO

Chris Jakubik - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Bonnie Herzog

Good morning, everyone. Joining us today is Kimberly's management team, including Chairman and CEO, Mike Hsu, who has been with the company since 20 -- or 2012 and as the CEO since 2019. Mike really has been instrumental in navigating the company through a significantly challenging environment, really that the industry has faced since then. We're also joined by CFO, Nelson Urdaneta, who joined the firm in 2022 from Mondelez and has decades of experience within CPG. So lastly, we also have their Head of IR, Chris Jakubik, who has been with the firm for well over a year now.

Chris Jakubik

Yes, right.

Bonnie Herzog

Right. All good. So the company really has made significant progress in evolving from its perception of a pulp proxy to focus on delivering volume mix led growth going forward, including a reorganization that they did last year. Consumer backdrop still does remain quite challenging. And there's, I guess in the context of that, a lot to unpack on how the company is navigating its way from one challenge to another. So it's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our conference this year. Thank you.

Mike Hsu

Okay, great to be here. Thanks for having us, Bonnie.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bonnie Herzog

So Mike, I wanted to start with you if I could. We've really seen the company for many years and the industry at large going through significant periods of volatility. So could you talk through how you as a company really have evolved in the context of that and