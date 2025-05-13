For my entire decades-long career in capital markets, I’ve made the case that gold is not just a shiny relic of the past, but a serious, strategic asset for modern investors. After years of pounding the table, it feels pretty
Gold Goes Full Reserve Asset As Basel III Elevates It To Tier 1 Status
Summary
- Gold's reclassification as a Tier 1 asset under Basel III validates its status as a strategic, high-quality liquid asset for modern investors.
- Central banks are increasing gold reserves to hedge against currency debasement, geopolitical turmoil, and debt, signaling a trend retail investors should follow.
- Despite gold's price surge, gold mining stocks face outflows due to operational risks, presenting a potential opportunity for retail investors to front-run institutional capital.
- I recommend a 10% portfolio allocation in gold, split between physical gold and high-quality gold mining stocks, ETFs, or mutual funds, and regular rebalancing.
