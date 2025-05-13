Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Eberwein - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Diamond - Chief Financial Officer

Jake Zabkowicz - Global Chief Executive Officer-Hudson RPO

Conference Call Participants

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hudson Global Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2025. Our call today will be led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Eberwein; Chief Financial Officer, Matt Diamond; and Global CEO of Hudson RPO, Jake Zabkowicz.

Please be advised that the statements made during the presentation include forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These risks are discussed in our Form 8-K filed earlier today and in our other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During the course of this conference call, references will be made to non-GAAP terms such as constant currency, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share. Reconciliations for those measures are included in our earnings release and quarterly slides, both posted on our website, hudsonrpo.com.

I encourage you to access our earnings materials at this time as they will serve as a helpful reference guide during our call. Please note today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Eberwein. Please go ahead.

Jeff Eberwein

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We thank you for your interest in Hudson Global and for joining us today. I'll start by reviewing our first quarter 2025 results. And Matt Diamond, our CFO, will provide some additional details on our financials. Lastly, Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of our Hudson RPO