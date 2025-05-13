Solo Brands, Inc. (DTCB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Anderson - Senior Director, Treasury and IR

John Larson - Interim President and CEO

Laura Coffey - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Solo Brands First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event has been recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Anderson, Senior Director, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Anderson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Solo Brands conference call to review the first quarter 2025 results. Joining me on the call today are the company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, John Larson, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Coffey. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors portion of our website at investors.solobrands.com. Today's conference call will be recorded. Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of any replay or transcript reading date.

I would also like to remind you that the statements in today's discussion that are not historical facts, including statements about expectations, future events, financial performance, debt restructuring and liquidity, negotiations with lenders, turnaround efforts, strategic transformation goals and future growth are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to today's earnings press release for our disclosures on forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Solo Brands