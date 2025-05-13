What U.S. And China Agreement Means For Investors

TD Wealth
4.97K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The US and China hit the pause button in their trade war. What it means for markets.
  • Why bond yields are soaring after US-China trade announcement, and whether that will continue.
  • The US and China make trade announcement as both sides feel the pressure of tensions.

China United States Tug Of War

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Originally published on May 12, 2025

U.S. and China have agreed to lower tariffs for 90 days. Christian Medeiros, VP, Director and Portfolio Manager, Asset Allocation with TD Asset Management, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the news and what it means for

This article was written by

TD Wealth
4.97K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News