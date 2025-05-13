ZoomInfo Technologies Q1: There's Potential, But I'm Not Impressed

Gytis Zizys
3.06K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.'s Q1 '25 results were lackluster, with sales down 1.4% y/y, despite beating estimates by $10.18m; EPS was in line with estimates.
  • The company’s high gross margins are offset by significant equity-based compensation, resulting in modest operating margins; operating cash flow remains healthy at $119m.
  • ZI management is shifting focus upmarket and leveraging AI-powered tools like Go-To-Market Studio to drive growth; retention and customer success are key priorities.
  • Despite strategic initiatives, current performance is underwhelming; I recommend waiting a few quarters before considering adding ZoomInfo to the main watchlist.

Business concept. On business reports there is a calculator and a sign with the inscription - Go to market strategy

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) recently reported its Q1 ’25 results, which were rather lackluster in my opinion. I wanted to go through the numbers in more detail and give some comments on the outlook

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
3.06K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News