Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rory Cutaia - CEO

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for Verb Technology Company Incorporated. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised, the call is being recorded at the company's request. On our call today is Rory J. Cutaia, Verb's Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, except as required by law as the underlying facts and circumstances may change. Verb Technology Company disclaims any obligations to update these forward-looking statements, as well as those contained in the company's current and subsequent filings with the SEC.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rory J. Cutaia, CEO. Rory?

Rory Cutaia

Thank you, moderator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 financial results and business. So, for those of you, who have reviewed our 10-Q file this morning or summarized results in the press release we issued this morning, well, you already know, right? You know the company is firing on all cylinders, and I'm talking about a 12 cylinder finely tuned, exotic sports roaster, and yes, we had a crazy good quarter.

This is the Verb we've envisioned, and this is the Verb we've manifested, and this is the Verb we have worked so hard to deliver. And the best part, the really best part is this is just