Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Greenberg - Chief Strategy Officer

Yair Nechmad - Co-Founder and CEO

Sagit Manor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Cristopher Kennedy - William Blair

John Coffey - Barclays

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Rayna Kumar - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Nayax's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Aaron Greenberg. Please go ahead, Aaron.

Aaron Greenberg

Thank you, operator, and everyone, for joining us today on this conference call. With me on the call today are Yair Nechmad, Nayax's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for the question-and-answer session. Our press release and supplementary investor presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.nayax.com.

As a reminder, during this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements on our call today are based on assumptions and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those projected. We have no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our supplementary investor presentation released earlier today and our regulatory filings.

In addition, today's call will include a discussion of non-IFRS measures. Management believes non-IFRS results are useful in order to enhance our understanding of our ongoing performance. However, these measures should be considered as a supplement to and not as a substitute for IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation between Nayax's non-IFRS to IFRS measures can be found in our earnings press release issued earlier today.