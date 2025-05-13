Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tecogen Inc. (NYSE:TGEN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 13, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Whiting - General Counsel

Abinand Rangesh - Chief Executive Officer

Roger Deschenes - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blanton - Clear Harbor Asset Management

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Tecogen Q1 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Jack Whiting, General Counsel. Please go ahead, Jack.

Jack Whiting

Good morning. This is Jack Whiting, General Counsel and Secretary of Tecogen. This call is being recorded and will be archived on our website at tecogen.com. The press release regarding our first quarter 2025 earnings and the presentation provided this morning are available in the Investors section of our website as well.

I would like to direct your attention to our Safe Harbor statement included in our earnings press release and presentation. Various remarks that we may make about the company’s expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those listed in the company’s most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the caption Risk Factors filed with the SEC and available in the Investors section of our website under the heading SEC Filings. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. So you should not rely on any forward-looking statements representing our views as of any future date. During this call, we will refer to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the