VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025

Company Participants

Adam Stedham - CEO

Nancy Meyers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Petusky - Barrington Research

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Nancy Meyers

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Nancy. So during the first quarter of 2025, our revenue decreased approximately 23% versus the first quarter last year. Now this decline in revenue was due to discontinuing the Trust Codes operations, the customer in-sourcing in 2024 and then some overall softening of customer shipments. The decline was most pronounced in our premium services, which was down 47% versus the comparable quarter. Now as a reminder, these services have been down significantly in the last two quarters due to the previously announced in-sourcing of a large