BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jen Belodeau - IR, IMS

John Suzuki - CEO

Scott Malmanger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Aaron Martin - AIGH Investment Partners

Robert Van Voorhis - Vanatoc Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BKTI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. All participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. Following management's remarks, the call will be open for questions. There is a slide presentation that accompanies today's remarks, which can be accessed via the webcast.

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. Jen Belodeau of IMS Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jen Belodeau

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our conference call to discuss BK Technologies results for first quarter 2025. On the call today, John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer.

I'll take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. Statements made during this conference call and presented in the presentation are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, projections or statements of future goals and targets regarding the company's revenue and profits. These statements are subject to known and unknown factors and risks.

The company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and some of the factors and risks that could cause or contribute to such material differences have been described in the morning's press release and BK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are based on information and understandings that are believed to be accurate