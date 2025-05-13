Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference May 13, 2025 1:40 PM ET

John Reed - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

Tim Anderson

I think we're live. Thank you for joining us. And sorry for the few-minute delay. I'm Tim Anderson, a large-cap and U.S. pharma analyst and biotech analyst at Bank of America.

We're excited to have Johnson & Johnson with us today, specifically, Dr. John Reed, currently Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines R&D. Joined the company in 2023. Prior to that, he was in various leadership positions at Sanofi as well as Roche, served on their respective executive committees. He was an academia for a long period prior to that.

So John, thanks for joining us.

Q - Tim Anderson

I thought we'd start off with some high-level questions that are ones that a head of R&D can answer. So I won't ask you about tariff.

John Reed

Yes, please, let's stick with those.

Tim Anderson

So, let's talk about FDA HHS, there's changes going on there, turmoil, change in leadership. I think there's a sense that it could have an impact that's kind of incalculable, and it could manifest in various ways. Are you guys seeing anything at this point in terms of disruption to process?

John Reed

Yes. So far, so good, knock on wood, despite the significant change there. I'm speaking of the FDA, in particular, all of our PDUFA dates and other regulatory deadlines and interactions have occurred on schedule. Requests for meetings of various sorts have been honored. So, so far, so good. Kudos on the professionals there for managing to keep the trains running.

In terms of HHS too early to, beyond the FDA, too early, I think, to say. But