Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samita Shah - VP Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management

T. V. Narendran - Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Prateek Singh - DAM Capital

Ritesh Shah - Investec

Satyadeep Jain - Ambit Capital

Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities

Ashish Jain - Macquarie

Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, Kinshuk. Good afternoon, good morning and good evening to all our viewers joining us from different parts of the world. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and the full year financial year of FY '25. We declared our results yesterday, and there's a detailed presentation along with the SEBI release, detailed presentation on our website, which discusses the results.

During this call, we will walk you through some of the details and also take on any questions you may have. Before I move on, I just want to remind all of you that the entire discussion today will be covered by the safe harbor clause, which is on Page 2 of the presentation.

This call today is led by our CEO and Managing Director, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. Thank you very much again for joining us today.

And I will now request Naren to make a few opening