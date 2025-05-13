Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference (Transcript)

Cameco Corporation. (NYSE:CCJ) Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 13, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Grant Isaac - Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

So just in terms of the format, we've got a slightly funny format here. So this is sort of the extended uranium session. So this is us calling the bottom. And what we're going to do is 15 minutes from Cameco. We've got Grant. We've got 15 minutes from Kazatomprom. We've got Marat.

And then after that, everyone is going to come up on stage, and we're going to have a panel. Now that panel is not going to be hosted by me. It's going to be posted by Lawson, who is next door because he was double booked. So I'm starting off and then we'll do a sort of a tag team.

But look, I'm very pleased to welcome Cameco. Grant is going to walk us through the company a little bit, largest Western producer of uranium. So Grant, over to you.

Grant Isaac

Great. Thanks very much. Normally, when we do these presentations, we spend all our time talking about the market, and we never end up getting to talk about Cameco. So thank you for this opportunity because I'm going to talk about Cameco today. And then I'm sure we're going to talk about the market all the time once we get into the panel session.

There is absolutely no mystery to what I am going to say in the next 15 minutes. Number one is we are looking at a very durable demand set up for the nuclear fuel cycle at a time when the uncertainties around the supply side have never been greater, and that's a great setup for an incumbent producer.