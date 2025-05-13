Arista Networks Inc (ANET) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 10:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Jayshree Ullal - CEO

Chantelle Breithaupt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Samik Chatterjee

Good morning, everyone. I'm Samik Chatterjee, and I cover the hardware and networking companies at JPMorgan. This is a big one. I do have the pleasure of hosting Arista and particularly Jayshree Ullal, the CEO; and Chantelle Breithaupt, who's the CFO for the company. Thank you both for coming out to the conference, and thank you to the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik Chatterjee

I can tell you, I'm already seeing questions populate here. So I know this is going to be a busy session. But maybe I'll start you off with AI understandably. When we think about the incremental opportunity for the company relative to AI, you've done well with the cloud customers for a longer period even before that. How do you think of AI either being a continuation of that opportunity? Or does it layer on top of what you've already done with the cloud companies?

Jayshree Ullal

Yes. Well, first of all, thanks for having me. I just stepped off a red eye, and it's a pleasure for Chantelle and I to be here. I think by now, Arista is all in on AI. No question about that. t's gone well beyond experimental to pilots and production this year in many of our customers. I would classify the - our AI endeavors in first of all two categories, networking for AI, where we're building these really high-speed, high-scale, low latency.

Etherlink products, as we call them, to support our largest cloud customers and some of our enterprise and smaller cloud customers as well. And then AI for networking, where we're