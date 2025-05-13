Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Bank of America's 2025 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Bank of America’s 2025 Health Care Conference May 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Brennan - EVP & CFO

Joe Fitzgerald - EVP & Group President, Cardiology

Conference Call Participants

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Travis Steed

All right. Good morning, everybody. Travis Steed, the medical device analyst at Bank of America. And first up at the BofA conference, welcome to have Boston Scientific. We've got Dan Brennan, and we've got Joe Fitzgerald, CFO and Head of Cardiology. So thanks for joining us. I did want to start out and say this is Dan's last investor conference.

Daniel Brennan

It is.

Travis Steed

That's going on my resume.

Daniel Brennan

Mine too.

Travis Steed

Right. And I just wanted to kind of set the stage here. You joined Boston in January 1, 2014. And since then, Boston stock has been up 750% and the S&P is up 285% including dividends and so that's a 20% annual return, 20.7%, almost 21% annual return there. Health care has returned 10%, the S&P has returned 12.6%. So I think a very impressive career. And I just wanted to kind of set the stage and say, you've created a lot of shareholder value and very honored to kind of do the last presentation with you.

Daniel Brennan

I appreciate the kind words. It takes a team. We have 55,000 global team members who make that happen every day. .

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Travis Steed

Good. Well, thank you. And so maybe like we can start with the transition. Anything you want to kind of say on the transition, kind of, why you picked John as a succession plan. Do you expect much to change with the CFO transition?

Daniel Brennan

I will tell you, in terms of