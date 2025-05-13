McKesson Corporation (MCK) CFO Britt Vitalone Hosts BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference May 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Britt Vitalone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Allen Lutz

Welcome to day one of the BofA Healthcare Conference here in Las Vegas. We are very excited to welcome McKesson here. We have CFO, Britt Vitalone. Thank you, Britt, for joining us.

Britt Vitalone

Thank you, Allen. I'm pleased to be here and I always look forward to this because this is -- this comes on when we finish out a fiscal year, and we give guidance for a new year. So, it's really great to be able to talk about the year that we just finished and the guidance going forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Allen Lutz

So I want to start with something that's not going to come as a surprise to you. This MFN executive order that came out yesterday, I must have spent 90 minutes trying to put together a question here that encompasses everything going on with MFN, but --

Britt Vitalone

I can see how you do.

Allen Lutz

I kind of scrapped it, and maybe I can ask that as a follow-up, but what are your initial thoughts around MFN. Can you talk a little bit about how a change in list prices impacts your business, a change in ASP-based pricing could impact your business because your business has gone through a pretty big evolution over the past 10 years, where you've moved away from fee-for-service toward fixed fee-for-service in the brand business.

But then, over that time period, you've also been adding to USO and the oncology piece that has sensitivity based on ASP pricing. So would love to get a sense, just first, your initial thoughts around MFN. And then two, what are the levers