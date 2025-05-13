Cisco Earnings Preview: The Networking Giant Has Averaged 3% Revenue Growth Per Year Since 2010

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.86K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • LSEG data shows expectations of $0.92 in EPS, $14.08 billion in revenue growth and $4.7 billion in operating income, for y-o-y growth of 5%, 11% and 9% respectively.
  • For some portfolio’s Cisco could be a value way to play the cybersecurity sector.
  • Trading at $62 today, or 17x forward earnings with 0% expected EPS growth for fiscal 2025, on 1% revenue growth, guidance will be a key component of Wednesday night’s earnings call.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO, TSX:CSCO:CA) reports their fiscal Q3 ’25 after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, with sell-side consensus expecting (per Briefing.com) $0.92 in earnings per share on $14.05 billion in revenue, for expected year-over-year (y-o-y) growth of 5% and 11% respectively.

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.86K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
CSCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News