Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference May 13, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Ryan Crowe - SVP, IR

Marion McCourt - EVP, Commercial

Tim Anderson - BofA

Tim Anderson

[Call Starts Abruptly] …be here at my first conference with BofA in Vegas, and also excited to have Regeneron with us. Two speakers, Marion McCourt, who's Executive Vice President of Commercial. She's held that role since 2018 when she joined the company. Prior to Regeneron, a variety of roles, Accident, Medivation, Amgen, AstraZeneca. We also have Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis, joined the company in 2022.

Prior to that, he was at Myovant Sciences and also Pfizer. So, what I think you want to make opening.

Ryan Crowe

Yeah. I just need to do this for the legal folks back in Tarrytown to keep them in good graces with them. So, I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron, and each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements.

A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. And perhaps before we dive in, just make a couple of opening comments. We reported our first quarter results two weeks ago today, and clearly, there were some challenges in the retina space for us, but also strength across the rest of our commercial portfolio.

EYLEA and EYLEA HD, we face the typical seasonality headwinds that come with first quarter, along with pretty significant impact on from inventory for EYLEA two milligram, and