Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Millicent Tu - Head of Investor Relations
Kar Shun Pang - Executive Chairman
Ross Liang - Chief Executive Officer
Min Hu - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Zhi Yi Chen - Goldman Sachs
Alicia Yap - Citi
Ellie Jiang - Macquarie
Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley
Alex Yao - JP Morgan
Wei Xiong - UBS
Fang Wei - Mizuho Securities
Millicent Tu
Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tencent Music Entertainment Group's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I am Millicent Tu, Head of IR.
We announced our quarterly financial results earlier today before the U.S. market opened. The earnings release is now available on our IR website and via Newswire services.
During today's call, you'll hear from Mr. Kar Shun Pang, our Executive Chairman; and Mr. Ross Liang, our CEO, who will share an overview of our company strategies and business updates. Then Ms. Shirley Hu, our CFO, will discuss our financial results before we open the call for questions.
Before we continue, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which applies to this call, as we'll make forward-looking statements. Please note that we discuss non-IFRS measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under IFRS in our earnings release and filings with the SEC. All participants are muted at this time. After management's remarks, there will be a Q&A session. I'm pleased to be advised that today's call will be -- is being recorded.
With that, I'm very pleased to turn the call over to Kar Shun, Executive Chairman of TME. Kar Shun?
Kar Shun Pang
Thank you, Millicent. Welcome. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. We kick
- Read more current TME analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts