Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Pettit - Director of Investor Relations

Dan Dickson - Chief Executive Officer

Donald Gray - Chief Operating Officer

Elizabeth Senez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Wayne Lam - TD Securities

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Endeavour Silver First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Pettit, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Allison Pettit

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I ask that you view our MD&A for cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Our MD&A and financial statements are available on our website at edrsilver.com.

On today's call, we have Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver's CEO; Elizabeth Senez, our CFO; and Don Gray, Endeavour's COO. Following Dan's formal remarks, we'll open the call for questions. And now over to Dan.

Dan Dickson

Thank you, Allison, and welcome, everyone. Q1 marked a strong start to the year for Endeavour Silver with solid production figures and continued progress on key developments. With Guanacevi and Bolañitos performing in line with plan, and Terronera now producing concentrate as it approaches the final stages of construction, we are quickly approaching a major milestone. The addition of this transformational asset will soon become a key contributor to our production profile, marking a significant step forward in our growth strategy.

In Q1, Endeavour produced 1.2