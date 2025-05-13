ECML: Costly AI-Driven ETF Producing Inconsistent Results

Summary

  • Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF is designed based on the output of an AI model that uses machine learning to predict future earnings per share for a universe of roughly 1,600 U.S. companies.
  • The ECML goal is to select the most deeply discounted 60-70 non-financial stocks that aren't "value traps." Fortunately, I found its value features excellent, and ECML has a 10.92x forward P/E.
  • However, its growth and momentum features are poor, and I expect the strategy to produce inconsistent results. Lately, it's been one of the few value ETFs to deliver a loss.
  • The current output also suggests its AI model is highly reliant on historical results to select stocks, possibly adopting a contrarian mindset that doesn't consider changing market environments.
  • ECML's high 0.95% expense ratio is also a drawback and will put long-term shareholders at a significant disadvantage. Therefore, while interesting, I don't recommend readers buy ECML.

AI Artificial Intelligence technology for data analysis, research, planning, and work generate. Man uses a laptop and AI assistant dashboard. Technology smart robot AI agents and agentic workflows.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While 80% of value-themed ETFs managed positive returns over the last year, the Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ECML) struggled with a 7.70% loss through April 2025, leading to big questions about its

The Sunday Investor
6.61K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

