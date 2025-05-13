Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 10:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good morning, everyone. I am Sebastiano Petti, I cover the cable, telecom and satellite space at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM since January of 2021. Jennifer, thanks for joining us today.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you for having me, Sebastiano. Nice to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sebastiano Petti

So, it's been a little over five months since you pivoted the business towards super serving your core in-car audience. You talked about seeing some early benefits of the strategic shift on the 1Q call. What gives you confidence that this is the right long-term growth strategy for SIRI?

Jennifer Witz

It's a good place to start. So, we entered this year with a very clear focus on what we do best, which is super serving our core audience segments with our unmatched distribution in the car and our very unique content offering focused on live, exclusive and human curated content that we are seeing real proof points, and I am confident we're on the right path and there's a number of examples of this.

So, our first quarter churn was incredibly low, down 18 basis points year-over-year. And that is despite a rate increase that we rolled through on much of our full-price packages and just the general uncertainty in the macro environment.

We're also continuing to see meaningful contribution to our metrics from our 360L rollout, right? The advanced personalization that we have in 360L is driving better engagement and we continue to roll out across OEMs with that new interface. And we've had a number of other programs focused