Venture Global, Inc. (VG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Pasquarello - SVP, IR

Michael Sabel - CEO and Executive Co-Chairman

Jonathan Thayer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John McKay - Goldman Sachs

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Elvira Scotto - RBC Capital Markets

Brandon Bingham - Scotiabank

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Robert Mosca - Mizuho

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Operator

Welcome to the Venture Global Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

I will now hand it to Michael Pasquarello, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for a brief introduction.

Michael Pasquarello

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Venture Global Inc.'s first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Mike Sabel, Venture Global's CEO, Executive Co-Chairman, and Founder; Jack Thayer, our CFO; and other members of Venture Global's senior management team.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including answers to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what is described in the statements. I encourage you to refer to the disclaimers in our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investors' section of our website.

Additionally, we may include references to certain non-GAAP metrics, such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these metrics to the most relevant GAAP measures can be found in the appendix of the earnings presentation posted on our website.

Finally, the guidance in this presentation is effective as of today. In general, we will not update guidance until the following quarter and we will not update or affirm guidance other than through broadly disseminated public disclosure.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Sabel.

Michael Sabel

Thank you, Michael. Good morning everyone