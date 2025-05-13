Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Molinari - Digital Project Manager

Magda Chambriard - CEO

Fernando Melgarejo - CFO and IRO

Sylvia dos Anjos - Director for Exploration and Production

Claudio Schlosser - ED for Logistics, Sales and Markets

Renata Baruzzi - ED for Engineering, Technology and Innovation

Clarice Coppetti - ED of Corporate Affairs

Mauricio Tolmasquim - ED for Energy Transition and Sustainability

William France da Silva - ED for Industrial Processes and Products

Conference Call Participants

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Rodolfo Angele - JPMorgan

Vicente Falanga - Bradesco BBI

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

Matheus Enfeldt - UBS

Rodrigo Almeida - Santander Bank

Gabriel Barra - Citigroup

Luiz Carvalho - BTG Pactual

Lilyanna Yang - HSBC

Regis Cardoso - XP

Jorge Gabrich - Scotiabank

Eduardo Molinari

Joining us today are Magda Chambriart, Petrobras' President, who will start our session but will not remain for the Q&A due to a prior commitment. Clarice Coppetti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs; Claudio Schlosser, Executive Director of Logistics, Commercialization and Markets; Fernando Melgarejo, Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations. And Calovalli [ph], Director of Governance and Compliance. Mauricio Tolmasquim, Executive Director of Energy Transition and Sustainability; Renata Baruzzi, Executive Director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation; Sylvia dos Anjos, Executive Director of Exploration and Production and William Franca, Executive Director of Industrial Processes and Other Products.

So to begin, I will hand