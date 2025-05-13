Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennie Willson - IR

Jacqui Shea - President & CEO

Mike Sumner - Chief Medical Officer

Steve Egge - Chief Commercial Officer

Peter Kies - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roy Buchanan - Citizens JMP

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Sudan Loganathan - Stephens

Roger Song - Jefferies

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Inovio First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May, 13, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennie Willson, Director of Communications.

Jennie, please go ahead.

Jennie Willson

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio first quarter 2025 financial results conference call. Joining me today on today’s call are Dr. Jacqui Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer; Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Egge, Chief Commercial Officer. Today’s call will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter ended March, 31, 2025, as well as provide a general business update.

Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company. These events relate to our business plans to develop Inovio’s DNA medicines platform, which include clinical and regulatory developments and timing of clinical data readouts and planned regulatory submissions, along with capital resources and strategic matters. All of these statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially.

We refer you to the documents we file from time to time