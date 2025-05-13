Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference May 13, 2025 11:40 AM ET

Marc Casper - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

To kick things off, my name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team, and I'm excited to welcome everyone to Las Vegas for our Healthcare Conference 2025 edition. To kick things off for our team, what better place to start than with Thermo Fisher Scientific, and we're excited to host Marc Casper, Chairman, President, and CEO. Mark, thanks so much for being here.

Mike, it's great to be here. Nice to see everybody in the audience, and I'm joined by Raf Tejada today from Investor Relations.

Great. As always, want to thank everyone for their support and their attendance of this conference. It obviously means a lot to us, and, we're hoping you find the next couple days of events, helpful in these, turbulent times. To kick things off, Mark, I think great place for us to start would be sort of to ask you for a state of the union or state of tools, for the sector. There's a lot that's transpired in the last couple weeks and months, from a macro and policy perspective. So maybe you could walk us through, how the first quarter played-out, maybe some key takes, and just sort of again, your latest thoughts on where tool sits today.

Yeah. So, Mike, when I when I think about, first, the setup coming into 2025, right, recovering end-markets, us as a company, raising our ambition on earnings growth because we expected, that the markets would continue to improve but not yet be fully abnormal. And so a real intense focus