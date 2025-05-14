April CPI Looking Good

  • The ex-shelter version of the CPI has increased by 2.3% or less for the past 24 months (since May 2023), and it has averaged a mere 1.7% per year for almost two years.
  • In the past year, overall inflation was 2.3%, and ex-shelter inflation was only 1.4%.
  • It's worth noting also that the April figures included the impact of some of Trump's tariffs, which resulted in higher prices for some imported goods.

A quick update to my favorite CPI chart, following today's release of the April numbers:

The chart compares the year-over-year change in the CPI index with the same change in the CPI index ex-shelter. The

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (https://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

