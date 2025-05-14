Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 53rd Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call Transcript

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) 53rd Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 13, 2025 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ram Ganesh - Vice President of Investor Relations

Timothy Archer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Great. Why don't we go ahead and get started? Good afternoon, and welcome to the first day of JPMorgan's 53rd Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lam Research here with us today.

Also have Ram Ganesh, Vice President of Investor Relations. For those of you that don't know, Lam is the third largest semiconductor capital equipment company in the world. Strong leadership in etch deposition with exposure to fast growing trends, like next generation transistor, memory cell, advanced wiring architectures and emerging growth opportunities in new materials, resist processing, and advanced packaging.

So, gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us this afternoon and I'm going to turn it over to Ram for some safe harbor statements.

Ram Ganesh

Yes. Thank you, Harlan. I have the wonderful job of reading the safe harbor statements. So today's discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors disclosed in our public filings with the SEC, including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q.

With that, back to you.

Harlan Sur

Yes. Thank you, Great. So I'm going to start off with some longer-term questions on the wafer equipment, WFE spending outlook, outperformance of the industry and outperformance of Lam over the