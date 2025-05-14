Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and He Lieng, China’s vice premier for economic policy, are to be congratulated for pulling the US and Chinese economies from the brink and substantially de-escalating the US-China trade war at last weekend’s Geneva meeting.
A Welcome Trade Policy U-Turn
Summary
- We have to hope that the agreed-upon 90-day trade war truce will be sufficient time to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.
- We also have to hope that the market euphoria with which the trade war truce is being greeted does not breed US economic policy complacency.
- There can be no question that the reduction in the US import tariff on China to 30 percent will reduce one source of inflationary pressure.
