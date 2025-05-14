Stryker Corporation (SYK) Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Healthcare Conference May 13, 2025 4:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Preston Wells - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Beach - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Travis Steed

[abrupt start] the Bank of America medical device analyst and continuing our day of Medtech conversations. Next up we've got Stryker Corporation, Preston Wells, newly appointed CFO; and Jason Beach, VP of Finance and IR. Welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Preston Wells

Yes, thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Travis Steed

Good. So Preston, maybe I'll start out new CFO. You've been at Stryker for a while. Investors have known you for a while in your former roles and seems like it's a pretty seamless transition, and anything likely changing in your mind, or doing anything differently at Stryker.

Preston Wells

No. First of all, thanks for having us. I would say it has been pretty seamless and I've had the fortune obviously of being at Stryker for the last 10 years. So a part of the agenda already in terms of our focus areas, and really as we think about who we are as a company, it's still going to be a focus on driving our top line growth through our differentiated strategy, from a commercial perspective and M&A.

And so really capital allocation will be a big part of what I'm focused on. And then also driving our profitability story. We talked about a couple of years ago, we committed to a 200 basis point improvement over the next two years, which have been last year and this year. And we're still, we're still set on that journey, and expecting to get there by the end of this year and obviously looking to develop a muscle that will