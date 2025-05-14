CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Emmanuel Lakios - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Catalano - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings and thank you for standing by and welcome to the CVD Equipment Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. We will begin with some prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Presenting on the call today will be Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO and member of the CVD Board of Directors, and Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We have posted our earnings press release and call replay information to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cvdequipment.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the comments made on today's call contain forward-looking statements, including those related to future financial performance, market growth, total available market, demand for our products, and general business conditions and outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, expectations, and projections that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our press release and in our filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the risk factors section of the company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Actual results may differ materially from those described during this call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Emmanuel Lakios.

Emmanuel Lakios

Operator, thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2025 financial results and author important company developments and pertinent