Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference Transcript

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reginald Smith – JPMorgan

Reginald Smith

Good afternoon. I'm Reggie Smith, I lead our fintech research effort here at JPMorgan, and I am pleased to interview Michael Linford, COO of Affirm, this afternoon. We're just joking about this is our first time in the big room with the big lights. And so bear with us as we kind of work through the kinks.

Michael, good to see you. How are you?

Michael Linford

I'm well. Thanks for having me.

Reginald Smith

Good. Good. Good. I guess I'll jump right in. You just reported results last week, another strong quarter of GMV growth, revenue growth. Maybe talk about some of the highlights from the quarter, the things that stood out to you that may or may not be appreciated by the Street.

Michael Linford

Yes, I think it was an incredibly strong set of results. GMV accelerated for the third straight quarter. And within the quarter, we saw acceleration towards the back end of the quarter, actually through the first month in this quarter. And so we're coming up now on a year of sustained acceleration, which is just pretty remarkable for our scale point, and that came in at 36% growth, revenue in line with that. Our measure of unit economics came in at 53% year-on-year growth, above the 3% to 4% range we talk a lot about.

So really strong units, really strong GMV growth and operating margin. We were right in line with where we thought we needed to be on our adjusted operating margin. We also reiterated our commitment to getting the profitability on a GAAP operating basis in