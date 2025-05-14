a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Emily Schwartz – Investor Relations

Ciaran Long – Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Grant – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group

Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Capital Markets

Ashley Owens – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Eric Beder – SCC Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to a.k.a. Brands Holding’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

I’ll now turn the conference over to our host, Emily Schwartz, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Emily Schwartz

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining a.k.a. Brands to discuss our first quarter 2025 results release this afternoon, which can be found on our website at ir.aka-brands.com. With me on the call today is Ciaran Long, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Grant, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you of the company’s Safe Harbor language. Management may make forward-looking statements, which refer to expectations, projections, and other characterizations of future events, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, please see our filings with the SEC.

Please note, we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. This call will also contain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the release, furnished to the SEC and available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ciaran.