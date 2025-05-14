Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Luque - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Harith Rajagopalan - Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Davidson - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Avi Novick - Morgan Stanley

Michael DiFiore - Evercore ISI

Whitney Ijem - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to Fractyl Health’s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session following management’s prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Fractyl. Brian, you may now begin.

Brian Luque

Thank you. This afternoon, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. The release is available at www.fractal.com under the Investors tab. Joining us on the call today are Dr. Harith Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer; and Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer. During this call we make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed today, which I encourage you to review. Any forward-looking statements on the call are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties speak only as of the call’s original date and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements, even if subsequent events cause the company’s views to change. It is now my pleasure to pass the call over to Harith.

Harith Rajagopalan

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. With multiple data