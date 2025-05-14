Glass House Brands Inc. (GLASF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTC:GLASF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Kazan - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Mark Vendetti - CFO

Graham Farrar - Co-Founder & President

Conference Call Participants

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Semple - Ventum Financial

Marc Cohodes - Alder Lane

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Glass House Brands’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Matters discussed during today's conference call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties relating to Glass House Brands' future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect the results are detailed in Glass House Brands' periodic filing and registration statement. This document may be accessed via SEDAR+ database.

I'd also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 13th, 2025. On today's call, we have Kyle Kazan, co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Glass House Brands, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Vendetti. Following prepared remarks, management will open up the call to analyst questions. Also joining for question is Graham Farrar, co-Founder and President.

And with that, I turn the call over to Kyle Kazan. Please go ahead.

Kyle Kazan

Good afternoon. Thank you, operator, and to all of you for joining today's call. For greater detail on results, please refer to our first quarter 2025 press release and financial filing. I'd like to start by discussing the wild pricing rise for publicly traded cannabis companies in recent years. Statements and rumors, or lack thereof, have led to rises and more often falls for stocks, which is amazingly frustrating. I remain steadfast in the belief that it is not if but when the cannabis industry becomes America's next massive normalized industry, and